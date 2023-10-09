Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City have today confirmed their shock decision to sack head coach John Eustace.

The move comes amid widespread reports that Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has been lined up for the role, having left his post at MLS side D.C United over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eustace had won widespread plaudits for his work maintaining Birmingham's Championship status during a hugely testing period off the pitch, before the takeover of the club by American consortium Shelby Companies Limited. NFL legend Tom Brady was recently announced an investor in the club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City were sat sixth in the table heading into the current international break, having beaten Huddersfield Town and local rivals West Brom 4-1 and 3-1 respectively in their two most recent fixtures.

A club statement confirming Eustace's departure, widely expected to be quickly followed by Rooney's arrival, said that the new boss would be tasked with implementing a 'no fear' playing style.

"It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club," the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

"Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022.

"In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

"During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

"A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.

"The Club will be issuing no further comment at this time."