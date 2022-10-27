Corberan, 31 signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The Hawthorns this week and took his first training session on Wednesday. However, the Baggies manager has made his first appointments to his backroom staff.

Albion have confirmed that Jorge Alarcon – formerly Barcelona – alongside ex-Leeds United man, Jaime Monroy, have joined the coaching setup at the Championship club.

West Brom are currently second-bottom in the Championship with 14 points from 16 games. The move to hire Corberan move comes after former Sunderland and Newcastle United Steve Bruce boss was sacked earlier this month.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Brom’s chief executive Ron Gourlay said: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality, and I am delighted to welcome him to the club. Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance, and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.