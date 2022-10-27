Sunderland's Championship rivals conclude ex-Leeds United and Barcelona signings
Carlos Corberan has moved quickly to make his first appointments at West Brom.
Corberan, 31 signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The Hawthorns this week and took his first training session on Wednesday. However, the Baggies manager has made his first appointments to his backroom staff.
Albion have confirmed that Jorge Alarcon – formerly Barcelona – alongside ex-Leeds United man, Jaime Monroy, have joined the coaching setup at the Championship club.
West Brom are currently second-bottom in the Championship with 14 points from 16 games. The move to hire Corberan move comes after former Sunderland and Newcastle United Steve Bruce boss was sacked earlier this month.
West Brom’s chief executive Ron Gourlay said: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality, and I am delighted to welcome him to the club. Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.
“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance, and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.
“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season. I am certain they will now throw their full support behind Carlos and the team as we work together to move forwards as a club.”