The 74-year-old, who announced he was retiring after leaving his previous job at Middlesbrough last year, will take over at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday.

It will be a second spell at the club for Warnock, who guided Huddersfield to promotion to the Championship in 1995.

“I’m really excited about this challenge,” he told the club’s official website.

Neil Warnock. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

“My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time.

“I’m coming back to help the club, but also (chairman) Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind-the-scenes and I’ve always had a lot of time for him.

“I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come.”