After the arrival of four new players this summer, Sunderland are continuously assessing their options in every position ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats appear well stocked in central midfield, but could still add specialist cover before the end of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We assess the club’s options and how they could change for head coach Tony Mowbray ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dan Neil

The 21-year-old was one of the first names on Sunderland’s team sheet during their 2022/23 campaign, starting 44 of 48 Championship fixtures - including play-off matches.

It’s therefore encouraging that Neil opted to sign a new contract at Sunderland in March, showing his belief in the club amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The midfielder’s role changed in the second half of last season, though, as he was deployed in a deeper role following Corry Evans’ season-ending injury in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Evans set to be sidelined for at least another few months, it will be interesting to see if Sunderland sign another holding midfielder this summer.

That could allow Neil to play higher up the pitch again, or the Black Cats may persist with the 21-year-old in a deeper position.

Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah’s emergence at the end of last season was hugely encouraging, with the 21-year-old forming an effective partnership with Neil in the engine room.

After joining Sunderland from West Ham in January, the Frenchman appears to have all the attributes to become a regular starter in the Championship, yet the challenge will be performing consistently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray was initially wary of exposing Ekwah too soon, with reservations about the midfielder’s positional play out of possession.

Still, the player’s excellent performances against Preston and Luton (in the first leg) showed his vast potential.

As things stand, Ekwah appears to have a good chance of starting the first game of the upcoming season against Ipswich in August.

Corry Evans

Sunderland missed their captain at the start of the year when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence often left Neil exposed in the holding midfield role, while Evans, 32, is also set to remain sidelined for the start of the 2023/24 season.

That may prompt Sunderland to try and sign another anchorman, depending on where the club see Neil playing and how their other options are shaping up in pre-season.

Evans, who is under contract until next summer - with a club option of a further year, will hope he can get back to the level he was performing at in the Championship at the end of last year.

Jobe Bellingham

Still only 17, it’s not yet clear what Bellingham’s best position will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager predominantly played as a number 10 for Birmingham in the Championship but also has the attributes to play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Given his age, it may be too early for Bellingham to come in and be a regular starter at Sunderland, after signing a long-term deal on Wearside.

Still, the player has been handed the No 7 shirt and is at a club where youth is given a chance.

Jay Matete

This feels like a big pre-season for the 22-year-old following his loan spell at Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans’ injury could leave a vacant spot in the No 6 position, and Mowbray will have to decide if Matete is good enough to fill it.

The midfielder has also shown he can play in more of a box-to-box role, yet Sunderland have more competition further up the pitch.

With three years left on his Black Cats contract, another loan move may be an option, yet the player will get a chance to prove himself first.

Elliot Embleton

After being sidelined since December with a long-term ankle injury, the primary goal for Embleton will be to get back to full fitness this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is set to miss the start of pre-season but could play a part during Sunderland’s tour of America this month.

Embleton will predominantly be viewed as someone who can play in one of the three advanced positions if Mowbray deploys a 4-2-3-1 system, while his versatility could still be an asset for the Black Cats.

After coming through the ranks on Wearside, Embleton has previously played as a winger, No 10 and central midfielder but will face a challenge to get back in the side with increased competition.

He has been a player for the big occasions, though, coming up with some crucial goals and assists during Sunderland’s promotion campaign, including the opening goal in the play-off final at Wembley.

Alex Pritchard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pritchard’s best performances for Sunderland have come in the No 10 role, yet he was deployed in a central midfield position at times last season.

Due to the performances of Amad, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, Pritchard hasn’t always been a regular starter over the last few months, while multiple injury setbacks disrupted his 2022/23 campaign.

The 30-year-old did make a significant impact at the end of last season, though, while Amad’s return to Manchester United has opened up a place in the team.

Still, following reported interest in January and with a year left on the player’s contract, Sunderland will have a decision to make if an offer comes in this summer.

Abdoullah Ba

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite signing for Sunderland as a deep-lying midfielder, Ba also seems better suited to playing further up the pitch.

The 19-year-old clearly has excellent technical ability and it will be interesting to see where he operates during the upcoming season.