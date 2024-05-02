Sunderland fans will flock to the Stadium of Light one final time on Saturday as the Championship season comes to an end. Mike Dodds’ side host Sheffield Wednesday in their final game, with the visitors fighting to survive relegation.

While Sunderland have almost nothing to play for - they will finish between 13th and 16th, depending on a number of results - the players can still expect a full ground and fervent atmosphere as they walk out on Saturday. Whether the team have been in the Premier League or League One, attendances have remained high and that’s no different this campaign.