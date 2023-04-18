News you can trust since 1873
"He was a left-back who made over 350 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions, including over 200 in the Premier League."

Sunderland's best players in the Premier League era - according to AI bot ChatGPT: photo gallery

Artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT is taking the internet by storm but how much does it know about Sunderland?

By James Copley
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

We asked the bot to name Sunderland’s best players whilst the club was competing in the Premier League and this is what it said.

“Sunderland has had many talented players over the years, including some who have shone in the Premier League. Here are some of the club's best-ever Premier League players, in no particular order.

“These are just a few more examples of some of Sunderland's best-ever Premier League players, and there are many others who could be added to the list depending on personal opinion and criteria.”

Do you agree with ChatGPT’s picks? Let us know on our social media channels:

"He scored 92 goals in 235 appearances for Sunderland and was the Premier League Golden Boot winner in the 1999-2000 season."

1. Kevin Phillips

"He scored 92 goals in 235 appearances for Sunderland and was the Premier League Golden Boot winner in the 1999-2000 season." Photo: Phil Cole

"He scored 58 goals in 203 appearances for Sunderland and was a key player in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 1999."

2. Niall Quinn

"He scored 58 goals in 203 appearances for Sunderland and was a key player in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 1999." Photo: Laurence Griffiths

"He scored 32 goals in 58 appearances for Sunderland and was the club's top scorer in each of his two seasons at the club."

3. Darren Bent

"He scored 32 goals in 58 appearances for Sunderland and was the club's top scorer in each of his two seasons at the club." Photo: Matthew Lewis

"He was a product of the Sunderland academy and made 71 appearances for the club in the Premier League before moving to Liverpool in 2011."

4. Jordan Henderson

"He was a product of the Sunderland academy and made 71 appearances for the club in the Premier League before moving to Liverpool in 2011." Photo: Alex Livesey

