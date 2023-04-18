Artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT is taking the internet by storm but how much does it know about Sunderland?

We asked the bot to name Sunderland’s best players whilst the club was competing in the Premier League and this is what it said.

“Sunderland has had many talented players over the years, including some who have shone in the Premier League. Here are some of the club's best-ever Premier League players, in no particular order.

1 . Kevin Phillips "He scored 92 goals in 235 appearances for Sunderland and was the Premier League Golden Boot winner in the 1999-2000 season."

2 . Niall Quinn "He scored 58 goals in 203 appearances for Sunderland and was a key player in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 1999."

3 . Darren Bent "He scored 32 goals in 58 appearances for Sunderland and was the club's top scorer in each of his two seasons at the club."

4 . Jordan Henderson "He was a product of the Sunderland academy and made 71 appearances for the club in the Premier League before moving to Liverpool in 2011."