Hemir’s move to Juventus Next Gen will have a knock-on effect on Sunderland’s “best-kept” academy secret...

Sunderland youngster Trey Ogunsuyi is set to return to the under-21s set-up.

The striker who can also play on the wings formed part of Graeme Murty’s side last season and scored some vital goals as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Ogunsuyi netted a crucial goal in the semi-final against Reading.

However, the player had dropped down to the under-18s side for the start of the 2024-25 season as Sunderland’s under-21s drew with Newcastle United and defeated Middlesbrough during their opening two games with Hemir occupying the striker position for Murty’s side.

After Hemir’s departure to play for Juventus Next Gen on a season-long loan, though, Ogunsuyi has been promoted back to work with the under-21s this week after featuring for the under-18s during the season's early weeks. The Belgian youth international even travelled with Régis Le Bris’ first team to Portsmouth as a reward for his patience.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional deal seven months ago and will remain at the Academy of Light until 2026. Liverpool, who Sunderland’s under-21s play in the Premier League 2 on Monday night, have previously shown interest in snapping up Ogunsuyi, who instead decided to remain on Wearside.

Ogunsuyi’s first action in a first-team environment for Sunderland against South Shields during pre-season under Tony Mowbray two summers ago was to cut inside from the right wing and rattle the crossbar. The player has previously been described amongst academy circles to The Echo as Sunderland’s "best-kept secret”.