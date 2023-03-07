News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's best and worst paid players - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery

The new Football Manager 2023 game has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Sunderland players.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY Sunderland player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

1. Edouard Michut

PSG loanee Edouard Michut earns a reported £1,200-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jewison Bennette

Jewison Bennette earns a reported £1,700-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku earns a reported £2,000-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson earns a reported £1,500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Jeremy Ng

