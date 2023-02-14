News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's best and worst loan signings - as picked by supporters: photo gallery

Sunderland have signed plenty of loan players over the seasons!

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

Some stars have proved to be a massive hit on Wearside but there have also been some forgettable and costly flops at the Stadium of Light in recent memory.

We took to social media to ask Sunderland fans who the club’s best and worst loan signings were in their opinion over the years.

Here are the results from supporters on Facebook and Twitter...

1. Worst: Satirios Kyrgiakos

The Liverpool loanee was a disaster for Sunderland, making only three Premier League appearances and another in an FA Cup quarter-final replay loss to Everton at the Stadium of Light.

2. Best: Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans was fantastic for Sunderland on loan under two spells under Roy Keane, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League.

3. Best: Fabio Borini

The Italian's loan move from Liverpool was a massive success with Borini helping Sunderland to Wembley and the "Great Escape" under Gus Poyet.

4. Worst: Lee Camp

Brought in to solve Sunderland's goalkeeping crisis under Chris Coleman but managed to make things worse if anything!

