Sunderland have signed plenty of loan players over the seasons!

Some stars have proved to be a massive hit on Wearside but there have also been some forgettable and costly flops at the Stadium of Light in recent memory.

We took to social media to ask Sunderland fans who the club’s best and worst loan signings were in their opinion over the years.

Here are the results from supporters on Facebook and Twitter...

1 . Worst: Satirios Kyrgiakos The Liverpool loanee was a disaster for Sunderland, making only three Premier League appearances and another in an FA Cup quarter-final replay loss to Everton at the Stadium of Light. Photo: AFP Photo Sales

2 . Best: Jonny Evans Jonny Evans was fantastic for Sunderland on loan under two spells under Roy Keane, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League. Photo: Misc Photo Sales

3 . Best: Fabio Borini The Italian's loan move from Liverpool was a massive success with Borini helping Sunderland to Wembley and the "Great Escape" under Gus Poyet. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . Worst: Lee Camp Brought in to solve Sunderland's goalkeeping crisis under Chris Coleman but managed to make things worse if anything! Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales