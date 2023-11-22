Sunderland have signed plenty of loan players over the seasons, some of which have been great… others, not so good.
Some stars have proved to be a massive hit on Wearside but there have also been some forgettable and costly flops at the Stadium of Light in recent memory.
Here, we take a look at some of Sunderland’s best and worst loan singings in recent seasons:
1. Best: Danny Rose
Danny Rose won Sunderland's player of the season whilst on loan from Tottenham in the Premier League. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Worst: Sotirios Kyrgiakos
The Liverpool loanee was a disaster for Sunderland, making only three Premier League appearances and another in an FA Cup quarter-final replay loss to Everton at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Best: Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans was fantastic for Sunderland on loan under two spells under Roy Keane, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League. Photo: Paul Gilham
4. Best: Fabio Borini
The Italian's loan move from Liverpool was a massive success with Borini helping Sunderland to Wembley and the "Great Escape" under Gus Poyet. Photo: Ian MacNicol