News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland's best and worst-ever loan signings - including Leeds United and Man Utd deals: photo gallery

Sunderland have signed plenty of loan players over the seasons, some of which have been great… others, not so good.
By James Copley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Some stars have proved to be a massive hit on Wearside but there have also been some forgettable and costly flops at the Stadium of Light in recent memory.

Here, we take a look at some of Sunderland’s best and worst loan singings in recent seasons:

Danny Rose won Sunderland's player of the season whilst on loan from Tottenham in the Premier League.

1. Best: Danny Rose

Danny Rose won Sunderland's player of the season whilst on loan from Tottenham in the Premier League. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The Liverpool loanee was a disaster for Sunderland, making only three Premier League appearances and another in an FA Cup quarter-final replay loss to Everton at the Stadium of Light.

2. Worst: Sotirios Kyrgiakos

The Liverpool loanee was a disaster for Sunderland, making only three Premier League appearances and another in an FA Cup quarter-final replay loss to Everton at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Jonny Evans was fantastic for Sunderland on loan under two spells under Roy Keane, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League.

3. Best: Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans was fantastic for Sunderland on loan under two spells under Roy Keane, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League. Photo: Paul Gilham

Photo Sales
The Italian's loan move from Liverpool was a massive success with Borini helping Sunderland to Wembley and the "Great Escape" under Gus Poyet.

4. Best: Fabio Borini

The Italian's loan move from Liverpool was a massive success with Borini helping Sunderland to Wembley and the "Great Escape" under Gus Poyet. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedStadium of Light