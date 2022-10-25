STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Sunderland fans celebrate after their team score the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Wearsiders are set to make the trip south to face the Terriers on Wednesday, November 2 in the Championship. However, despite the midweek clash, Sunderland have still sold out their away allocation.

2,300 supporters will travel to Yorkshire for the game under the lights at 7:45pm. Sunderland face Luton Town this coming Saturday before the game against Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters have also announced that the home end for the game against Sunderland has sold out with a bumper crowd expected at Kenilworth Road. The Black Cats were last in action against Burnley at the Stadium of Light, losing 4-2 after racing into a two-goal lead on Wearside.