Sunderland's away end for Huddersfield Town SOLD OUT as Cats to take 2,300
Sunderland have announced that tickets for the clash against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium have sold out.
The Wearsiders are set to make the trip south to face the Terriers on Wednesday, November 2 in the Championship. However, despite the midweek clash, Sunderland have still sold out their away allocation.
2,300 supporters will travel to Yorkshire for the game under the lights at 7:45pm. Sunderland face Luton Town this coming Saturday before the game against Huddersfield Town.
The Hatters have also announced that the home end for the game against Sunderland has sold out with a bumper crowd expected at Kenilworth Road. The Black Cats were last in action against Burnley at the Stadium of Light, losing 4-2 after racing into a two-goal lead on Wearside.
Most Popular
First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Tony Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval, before the Clarets’ second-half comeback.