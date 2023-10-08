News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Sunderland’s average home attendance compared to rivals Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall - gallery

Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs outside the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

Sunderland made the play-offs last season and were eventually beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs to Luton Town. Tony Mowbray’s side are aiming to get into the top six again in this campaign.

The Black Cats are currently 4th in the table. However, they were beaten 4-0 at home by Middlesbrough this weekend.

Here is a look at Sunderland’s average home attendance so far this season compared to league rivals such as Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall...

Average attendance: 10.783

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10.783

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,642

2. 23rd: QPR

Average attendance: 16,642

Photo Sales
Average attendance:15,718

3. 22nd: Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance:15,718

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,773

4. 21st: Millwall

Average attendance: 15,773

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland