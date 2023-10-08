Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs outside the Premier League

Sunderland made the play-offs last season and were eventually beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs to Luton Town. Tony Mowbray’s side are aiming to get into the top six again in this campaign.

The Black Cats are currently 4th in the table. However, they were beaten 4-0 at home by Middlesbrough this weekend.

Here is a look at Sunderland’s average home attendance so far this season compared to league rivals such as Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall...