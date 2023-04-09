Sunderland drew 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light last time out. The Black Cats looked on their way to securing a big three points before Ozan Tufan scored a last-gasp penalty for the Tigers.

Tony Mowbray’s side are now 11th in the Championship table and are six points off the play-offs with six games left to play of the season. Next up for the North East outfit is an away trip to Cardiff City on Monday afternoon as they look to return to winning ways.