Sunderland’s average home attendance compared to rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and more - gallery

A look at how Sunderland’s average attendance so far this season compares to the rest of the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Sunderland drew 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light last time out. The Black Cats looked on their way to securing a big three points before Ozan Tufan scored a last-gasp penalty for the Tigers.

Tony Mowbray’s side are now 11th in the Championship table and are six points off the play-offs with six games left to play of the season. Next up for the North East outfit is an away trip to Cardiff City on Monday afternoon as they look to return to winning ways.

In the meantime, here is a look at how Sunderland’s average home attendance this term compares to the rest of the Championship...

9,838

1. 24. Luton

9,838 Photo: Liam Smith

10,449

2. 23. Rotherham

10,449

12,027

3. 22. Wigan

12,027

12,329

4. 21. Blackpool

12,329 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Sunderland