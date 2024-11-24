There was some frustration for Sunderland supporters on Saturday when a late equaliser prevented the Black Cats from claiming a hard earned three points in their visit to Millwall.

The hosts went into the game knowing a win could have lifted them into the Championship play-off places - but it was Regis Le Bris’ side that struck first as former Hull City forward Aaron Connolly scored his first goal for the club with just ten minutes on the clock.

However, the Lions struck back to claim a share of the spoils as Femi Azeez grabbed an equaliser in the third minute of injury-time.

Despite their late disappointment, Sunderland’s record on the road remains strong after they lost just two of their nine away games so far this season - and they have also enjoyed the unwavering backing of their supporters as they have clocked up the miles following their beloved club around the country.

But how does Sunderland’s average away support compare to their rivals across the Championship?