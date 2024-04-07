Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Bristol City was another disappointing result for Sunderland as their 2023/24 season fades away. The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine matches in the Championship and drifted from play-off hopefuls to mid-table also-rans.
This season started positively for Sunderland but after replacing Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale and then sacking Beale himself, performances have dropped. Despite this, supporters flock to the Stadium of Light every other week and continue to fill it out.
Sunderland have the biggest stadium in the Championship and their ground is larger than plenty in the Premier League. And with it so well attended every other week, the Black Cats boast the Championship’s highest average attendance. But how do they rank among top-flight teams? The Sunderland Echo used data from Transfermarkt to take a look.