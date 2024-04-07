Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Bristol City was another disappointing result for Sunderland as their 2023/24 season fades away. The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine matches in the Championship and drifted from play-off hopefuls to mid-table also-rans.

This season started positively for Sunderland but after replacing Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale and then sacking Beale himself, performances have dropped. Despite this, supporters flock to the Stadium of Light every other week and continue to fill it out.