Sunderland and Leeds United have revealed details of their reciprocal ticket deal.

The Black Cats will travel to Elland Road on Tuesday, April 9, yet the match, initially scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm, will now kick-off at the slightly later time of 8pm. Leeds-Sunderland in April has also been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Leeds, though, have provided the full allocation to Sunderland for the Championship fixture with a whopping 2,916 tickets available to travelling fans.

Adults tickets (23-64) are priced at £29 with seniors (65+) costing £26. 19-22 years tickets are available for £22.00 with 16-18s also paying the same price. U16 (2-15) will cost £12.00.

Sunderland have also stated that new age verification measures will be in place throughout the forthcoming season; therefore, the age band you are purchasing must match the age band on the season ticket.

The latest Sky Sports TV selections run until Wednesday, April 10, after the busy Easter schedule. Sunderland will travel to Cardiff on Good Friday (March, 29), before hosting Blackburn on Easter Monday (April 1). The Black Cats will then host Bristol City on Saturday, April 6.

After their trip to Leeds, Sunderland have four more league games against West Brom, Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, with the regular Championship season finishing on Saturday, May 4.