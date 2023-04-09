A look at how Sunderland’s agent spending fees compare to those of their Championship rivals.

Sunderland have put together a solid season so far, but how does their agent spending compare to their Championship rivals?

The Black Cats are currently in 11th place after Friday’s entertaining eight-goal draw with Hull City, and they sit six points off the play-offs, albeit sixth-placed Blackburn have a game in-hand. Realistically, the top six is a long shot for Sunderland, but it has been an impressive first season in the second tier nonetheless.

As the battle for positions goes on, the FA have released the agent spending fees from the last two transfer window, and here we have rounded up all 24 teams in order of their agent spending.

Take a look below...

1 . Norwich City Agent fees - £4.4m

2 . Watford Agent fees - £4.3m

3 . Burnley Agent fees - £4.1m

4 . West Brom Agent fees - £2.3m