Sunderland's academy boss reacts after major contract boost is confirmed

Sunderland have been handed a major boost after talented youngster Tommy Watson put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Watson, an England youth international, broke into the club's senior environment last season and made his competitive debut against Huddersfield Town.

Injury prevented him playing a part in the club's pre-season programme but with his future now secured, he can begin to kick on again.

Watson was part of the exceptional U18 side that pushed Manchester City all the way in an exciting title race last season, producing 16 goals and assists.

The winger has agreed a three-year at the club where he has risen up through the Academy ranks. There had been interest from a number of clubs in Watson's signature, with Rangers reportedly one of those monitoring the situation.

“I am delighted to continue my journey here at Sunderland," Watson said.

"I have had a frustrating time recently with injuries, but a lot of hard work has gone in to get to this moment. I would like to thank all the staff who have supported me over the years and my teammates for being there with me every step of the way. This is only just the start and I know I am at the right place to continue my development.”

Sunderland's academy manager Robin Nicholls said the club were 'delighted' with the developments.

"We are delighted to continue the journey with Tommy," Nicholls said.

"He has been with the club since he was a young child and the signing of this first professional contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of himself, his family, and the Academy staff. Tommy has shown himself to be an exciting and dynamic attacking player and has really kicked on since leaving school and joining the club full-time.

"He has been recognised internationally and has been part of several of the recent England U17 squads. We believe we have the right environment and pathway to ensure he gets many more opportunities.”