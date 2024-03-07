Several Black Cats stars are set to leave the club in the summer – including Bradley Dack and club captain Corry Evans – unless new deals are offered and agreed upon. Sunderland will also welcome several returning loan players back into the fold as well as some new signings.
Here, we take a look at how Sunderland's new-look 34-man squad could look in the summer as things stand based on transfer rumours, returning players and contract exits:
1. Anthony Patterson
The Academy of Light graduate is Sunderland's number-one choice goalkeeper currently after breaking into the side during the club's last campaign in League One. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Matty Young
16-year-old Matty Young is currently enjoying a loan spell at Darlington and is very highly-rated at the Academy of Light and looks set for a big future in the game. Photo: Ben Cuthbertson.
3. Adam Richardson
The 20-year-old shot-stopper has impressed for Sunderland's under-21s side recently. Sunderland gave Richardson a long-term contract until 2026. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Nathan Bishop
Former Manchester United man Nathan Bishop is Sunderland's current number two behind first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Photo: Sean M. Haffey