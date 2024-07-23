The squad are now back in the UK and looking towards another big week of training and preparations before the next friendlies against Blackpool and Bradford City. Sunderland took 31 players on the trip, with the vast majority getting some game time across the two fixtures. So how did they fare and most importantly, what’s next for each as the season approaches? Here, Phil Smith rates the tour for each and everyone and makes his team/transfer predictions for the weeks and months ahead...