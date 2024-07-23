Sunderland completed their tour of Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense on Sunday evening. Luis Hemir’s stunning late strike sealed the win for Regis Le Bris’ side, following their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday night.
The squad are now back in the UK and looking towards another big week of training and preparations before the next friendlies against Blackpool and Bradford City. Sunderland took 31 players on the trip, with the vast majority getting some game time across the two fixtures. So how did they fare and most importantly, what’s next for each as the season approaches? Here, Phil Smith rates the tour for each and everyone and makes his team/transfer predictions for the weeks and months ahead...
1. Anthony Patterson
Good performance against Nottingham Forest, saving the draw with a really good double save late on. Transfer talk persists but doesn't really seem to be any doubt at this stage that he starts the season as number one. Continues to be a hugely dependable performer. 6.5 | Ian Horrocks
2. Simon Moore
Looked a little rusty with his distribution against Eldense but has played very little football of late so that's probably to be expected. Got off his line well and made a couple of strong saves in the second half. Be much better for the runout. 6 | Ian HorrocksPhoto: Ian Horrocks
3. Kelechi Chibueze
Didn't get any minutes in the games but an amazing experience for the youngster to be around the senior group all week. N/A
4. Trai Hume
A really good test against Callum Hudson-Odoi and then Omar Richards who he could just couldn't stop getting his shot away, all of which will stand him in good stead for the campaign ahead. Trademark sliding tackle delighted the fans against Eldense and set up Hemir's winning goal. Starting the season at right back and is becoming a real vocal presence and leader in the team. 6.5 | Ian Horrocks
