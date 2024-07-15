Sunderland's 31-man pre-season squad revealed as Régis Le Bris drops transfer hint amid injury news
Sunderland have announced their 31-man pre-season squad ahead of their trip to Spain this week.
Régis Le Bris’ squad includes new signing Simon Moore alongside Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Triantis after the trio missed out on the games against South Shields and Gateshead with minor injuries.
Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt, who both suffered long-term injuries last campaign, join Sunderland’s travelling party as they continue their rehabilitation. Matty Young has not been included in Le Bris’ squad with a loan move to League Two expected to be completed this week.
Sunderland have also included young winger Tommy Watson and fellow teenager Chris Rigg after the latter recently signed a new three-year deal at the club amid transfer interest. New signing Alan Browne also makes the trip after signing for the club earlier this month.
Travelling squad: Patterson, Moore, Chibueze, Cirkin, O’Nien, Ballard, Hume, Alese, Hjelde, Pembele, Anderson, Triantis, Huggins, Seelt, Neil, Browne, Rigg, Ekwah, Embleton, Matete, Mundle, Aouchiche, Watson, Clarke, Jobe, Roberts, Bennette, Ba, Mayenda, Rusyn, Hemir.
