Sunderland lost 3-2 at Home Park against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half after Patrick Roberts dispatched a penalty, which was won by Chris Rigg after Bali Mumba’s foul in the box.

The Black Cats took their goal advantage into the half-time interval but conceded shortly after the break as Anthony Patterson’s superb save was turned into the net accidentally by Dan Ballard, who could do nothing to prevent the own goal.

The hosts then took the lead with 73 minutes on the clock through a Ryan Hardie penalty after a foul from Ballard in the area. With just four minutes left of normal time, Romaine Mundle bagged Sunderland an equaliser.

But in stoppage time Joe Edwards fired home to hand Wayne Rooney his first league win as Plymouth boss and Régis Le Bris’ first Championship loss.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s odds to win promotion to the Premier League after their opening five games:

