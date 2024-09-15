Sunderland's 2024-25 Championship promotion odds compared to Leeds United, Burnley and West Brom

By James Copley

Published 15th Sep 2024, 11:00 GMT

Sunderland have won four and lost one of their opening five Championship games during 2024-25 so far

Sunderland lost 3-2 at Home Park against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half after Patrick Roberts dispatched a penalty, which was won by Chris Rigg after Bali Mumba’s foul in the box.

The Black Cats took their goal advantage into the half-time interval but conceded shortly after the break as Anthony Patterson’s superb save was turned into the net accidentally by Dan Ballard, who could do nothing to prevent the own goal.

The hosts then took the lead with 73 minutes on the clock through a Ryan Hardie penalty after a foul from Ballard in the area. With just four minutes left of normal time, Romaine Mundle bagged Sunderland an equaliser.

But in stoppage time Joe Edwards fired home to hand Wayne Rooney his first league win as Plymouth boss and Régis Le Bris’ first Championship loss.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s odds to win promotion to the Premier League after their opening five games:

Plymouth Argyle have not been given any odds to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet.

1. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have not been given any odds to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet. | Getty Images

Portsmouth have been given odds of 100/1 to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet.

2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth have been given odds of 100/1 to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet. | Getty Images

Cardiff City have been given odds of 80/1 to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet.

3. Cardiff City

Cardiff City have been given odds of 80/1 to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet. | Getty Images

Oxford have been given odds of 50/1 to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet.

4. Oxford United

Oxford have been given odds of 50/1 to be promoted from the Championship during the 2024-25 season by SkyBet. | Getty Images

