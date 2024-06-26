Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s 2024-25 Championship fixture list has been revealed ahead of the new season

Sunderland’s 2024-25 season schedule under new coach Régis Le Bris has been revealed.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed as Michael Beale’s permanent successor earlier this month after a protracted process dating back to February earlier this year.

Le Bris, though, will start work at the Academy of Light in the coming weeks and now knows Sunderland’s fixture list ahead of the upcoming campaign with the club hoping to improve on last season’s disappointing 16th-placed finish.

Sunderland will head to South Wales for a televised season-opener against Cardiff City on Saturday, August 10, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm and being shown live on Sky Sports.

Sunderland’s first home game comes against Sheffield Wednesday the following weekend with The Owls visiting the Stadium of Light on August 17. The Black Cats will welcome Middlesbrough for the Wear-Tees derby on September 21 with Burnley at home also penciled in that month.

Sunderland’s first midweek game comes in October, with Sunderland hosting Derby County on the first Tuesday of the month. Leeds United will then visit the Stadium of Light on October 5.

Sunderland host Norwich City at home the weekend before Christmas but will play away on Boxing Day as they visit Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland’s final game of 2024 will be against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on December 29. The Black Cats are then at home on New Year’s Day against Sheffield United.

Sunderland’s local rivalry against Middlesbrough will renew at The Riverside in February with the game scheduled for Saturday, February 1. Sunderland then travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on February 15.

Sunderland’s final away game of the 2024-25 season comes away at the Kassam Stadium against Oxford United on April 26. Sunderland’s season finishes at home against QPR on Saturday, May 3.

Sunderland’s 2024-25 Championship fixture list in full:

Aug 10 Cardiff (a)

AUG 17 SHEFF WED (H)

Aug 24 BURNLEY (H)

Aug 31 Portsmouth (a)

Sep 14 Plymouth (a)

Sep 21 MIDDLESBROUGH (H)

Sep 28 Watford (a)

Oct 1 DERBY (H)

Oct 5 LEEDS (H)

Oct 19 Hull (a)

Oct 23 Luton (a)

Oct 26 OXFORD (H)

Nov 2 QPR (a)

Nov 6 Preston (a)

Nov 9 COVENTRY (H)

Nov 23 Millwall (a)

Nov 26 WEST BROM (H)

Nov 30 Sheff Utd (a)

Dec 7 STOKE (H)

Dec 10 BRISTOL CITY (H)

Dec 14 Swansea (a)

Dec 21 NORWICH (H)

Dec 26 Blackburn (a)

Dec 29 Stoke (a)

Jan 1 SHEFF UTD (H)

Jan 4 PORTSMOUTH (H)

Jan 18 Burnley (a)

Jan 21 Derby (a)

Jan 25 PLYMOUTH (H)

Feb 1 Middlesbrough (a)

Feb 8 WATFORD (H)

Feb 12 LUTON (H)

Feb 15 Leeds (a)

Feb 22 HULL (H)

Mar 1 Sheff Wed (a)

Mar 8 CARDIFF (H)

Mar 11 PRESTON (H)

Mar 15 Coventry (a)

Mar 29 MILLWALL (H)

Apr 5 West Brom (a)

Apr 8 Norwich (a)

Apr 12 SWANSEA (H)

Apr 18 Bristol City (a)

Apr 21 BLACKBURN (H)

Apr 26 Oxford (a)