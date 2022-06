The Black Cats will host Coventry City on Sunday, July 31 in their first game back in the Championship, before travelling to Bristol City a week later.

Sunderland will end the season with a trip to Preston on April 6, while there will be a three week break due to World Cup fixtures from November 12.

We’ve ranked every Sunderland away day from shortest from longest .

Here’s when the Black Cats will play all their away fixtures:

1. Middlesbrough - September 3rd, 2022 62-mile round trip

2. Huddersfield - November 2nd, 2022 214-mile round trip

3. Burnley - April 1st, 2023 224-mile round trip

4. Hull - December 17th, 2022 230-mile round trip