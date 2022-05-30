Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton scored the decisive goals as Alex Neil’s side beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 to end a four-year stay in the third tier.

After a campaign full of ups and downs, Echo writers Joe Nicholson and James Copley reflect on a dramatic 2021/22 season which lasted 59 games in all competitions:

Player of the season

JN: “It’s hard to look past Ross Stewart, and it was a relief he managed to stay fit throughout the whole campaign.

“The Scot started all 46 league games and the three play-off fixtures, scoring 26 times in League One.

“Charlie Wyke scored 30 times last season, yet his name has hardly been mentioned because of Stewart stepping up."

JC: “I'm going to have to go with the obvious choice here in Ross Stewart. Take away his goals and Sunderland aren't anywhere near the play-offs never mind winning them. He has been simply magnificent this season.”

Young player of the season

JN: “Dan Neil was excellent in the first half of the campaign and it’s been an excellent breakthrough season for the academy graduate, yet I also think there’s a strong argument for Dennis Cirkin.

“The 20-year-old came straight into the starting XI following his arrival from Tottenham and grew into the left-back role.

“There was a dip in form midway through the campaign, while the whole team was struggling, and you could have put Cirkin into the category of young players who needed a rest.

“The defender refound his form, though, and was a key player under Alex Neil filling in on the left of a back three to provide mobility at the back.”

JC: “Dan Neil, for me. The Academy of Light graduate has produced so many moments of quality during the season and has chipped in with goals and assists.

" I know he hasn't played much under Alex Neil but I actually think that will serve him well in the long run.”

Signing of the season

JN: “It has to be Alex Pritchard for me. The playmaker was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield and bringing him to the Stadium of Light represents an excellent piece of business.

“After a slow start, due to missing most of pre-season, Pritchard’s quality in possession and from set-pieces was clear to see at League One level.

“It was also impressive how he helped the side press high up the pitch and tried to raise the standards even when the team was struggling.”

JC: “Sunderland have done reasonably well in this department this campaign but I can't look past Alex Pritchard.

"Easily the best attacking midfielder in the division on his day although Scott Twine could probably run him close.

"Once Pritchard got up to speed, he really started to purr in the red and white. He'll be able to mix it in the Championship too.”

Unsung hero

JN: “It was a tough start to the season for Sunderland captain Corry Evans, which was partly because of multiple injury setbacks.

“I have to be honest and say I was quite underwhelmed by the midfielder’s performances in the first half of the campaign, yet the 31-year-old has turned things around.

“Following Neil’s arrival you really saw Evans’ importance to the team after the midfielder built up his fitness.

“He always seemed to be positioned in the right areas and played a key part as Sunderland became harder to beat and went on a 16-match unbeaten run.”

JC: “I don't think Lynden Gooch gets enough credit.

"He came through an extremely tough moment earlier this season when Lincoln visited the Stadium of Light. Gooch wasn't at his best and it felt like the crowd had turned on him. He bounced back and has excelled under Neil in a variety of positions.”

Moment of the season

JN: “Obviously the win at Wembley was the ultimate highlight for Sunderland, yet, for the complete contrast of emotions, I’ll say Patrick Roberts’ winning goal at Sheffield Wednesday.

“When Lee Gregory had levelled the tie for the hosts Hillsborough was rocking and, as well as Sunderland had played, it felt like the tide had turned.

“For the Black Cats to score yet another late winner and silence the home crowd showed their renewed belief under Neil.

JC: “The whole Wembley weekend was fantastic. But my personal highlight was Niall Quinn's face being projected to the crowd in London following Sunderland's defeat of Wycombe.

"I can honestly say I've never heard a noise like that before and as a fan myself, I really felt it too. It was superb to witness and I'll never forget that feeling of happiness.”

Goal of the season

JN: “There are several to choose from courtesy of Elliot Embleton.

“His strike against Shrewsbury at the Stadium of Light was the pick of the bunch for me. Incredible technique to guide the ball into the top corner after Nathan Broadhead’s free-kick had hit the wall.”

JC: “We're going back a bit here but I was absolutely buzzing with Dan Neil's first league goal for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light against Accrington Stanley back in September.