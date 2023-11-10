Sunderland youngster's impressive rise continues with remarkable call up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young has won his first call up to the England U19 squad, despite still being just 16.

Young has enjoyed an impressive year at the club, a key player in the side who pushed Manchester City all the way and fell just short of the U18 title last season.

Alex Bass' departure for AFC Wimbledon on loan and an injury to fellow academy goalkeeper Adam Richardson then gave Young the opportunity to join the first-team group on their pre-season tour of the US earlier this summer, and he made his first senior appearance in a red-and-white shirt in the final game of the trip.

He has continued to train with the senior group this season and after Nathan Bishop missed the trip to Swansea City last week due to personal reasons, Young was called onto the bench.

Young, who has been scouted by a number of top Premier League sides including both Manchester clubs, will now head out on England U19 duty with Jobe Bellingham next week.

Simon Rusk's side are heading to Marbella where they will play three friendlies against Romania, Japan and Mexico.

Young is still on scholarship terms at the club but his long-term future is understood to be secure. Young will turn 17 later this month, at which point he is expected to sign his first professional contract. The broad strokes of a deal are already in place as the youngster seeks to continue his impressive rise at the club.