Sunderland youngsters beat Manchester United in big cup win as academy manager discusses key Kristjaan Speakman & Kyril Louis-Dreyfus strategy

Sunderland AFC Academy Manager Lewis Dickman has heaped praise on the players, coaches and parents, with the team now in line to face Southern section winners Crystal Palace to become national champions.
The youngsters won thanks to a brace from Mason Cotcher and a goal from Chris Rigg.
Dickman said: "These are a really good group who we have helped to bring through since the age of nine, so we know what they’re capable of and it is a testament to everyone in the Academy.
“We’re pushing them to a level that not only we want and expect, but they as players themselves. They’re a fantastic group of lads, who will absolutely take great confidence and motivation from gaining an achievement that recognises how hard they’ve worked.”
Dickman added: “Two or three of the boys in this age group are around the Under-18s, and sometimes train with the Under-23s as well.
"Kristjaan [Speakman] has spoken a lot about the pathway there for our Academy players. Kristjaan along with Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] wanted that strategy in place.
“We want to give these boys ample opportunities to train and continue their own personal progress. To see them earning these opportunities in higher age groups is very rewarding.
“I’m delighted with all the age groups – it’s a lot of hard work, but we know that – and we’ve got a really good player-centred mindset and attitude around the place. The parents deserve a lot of credit too – we appreciate everything they do, the sacrifices and commitment they show.”