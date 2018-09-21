Sunderland youngster seals National League loan exit

Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined National League side Eastleigh on a one-month loan deal.

The Polish stopper featured for the Black Cats during pre-season but has found playing time limited with the experienced Jon McLaughlin and Robbin Ruiter ahead in the pecking order.

Stryjek is yet to make a competitive appearances for Sunderland, although he has enjoyed loan spells with Boston United and Accrington Stanley in the past - although the latter was cut short after an injury.

Now, however, the 22-year-old has an opportunity to impress in the National League with an ambitious Eastleigh side, who currently sit 17th in the fifth tier after an inconsistent start to the new campaign.

The Spitfires, who were previously owned by Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald, were in need of a new goalkeeper after former Arsenal man Graham Stack retired to take up a coaching role at Premier League side Watford.

Stack's last game for the club came against Hartlepool on Saturday, where he was involved in a half-time incident with ex-Sunderland man Liam Noble, which Pools boss Matthew Bates said had 'no place in football'.

Stryjek has taken the number one shirt at Eastleigh and could feature for the side against Dagenham and Redbridge tomorrow.