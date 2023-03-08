Argyle hold a narrow lead over third-place Ipswich Town in the race for the Championship, and were trailing 1-0 at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Derby County when Matete was introduced from the bench.

The young midfielder had made an outstanding start to his loan spell but was an unused substitute in a recent win over Charlton Athletic, following a disappointing defeat for his side to Peterborough United.

Matete had a key role in Plymouth's equaliser and his impact generally was so impressive that it saw him named the club's man of the match, despite only being introduced in the 56th minute.

"I think for 20 minutes in particular Derby were good, Schumacher said, reflecting on the game.

"They seemed to get on all the second balls. Then they scored and we had a lot of possession.

"I think we had 60 per cent possession in the first half. We were trying and we were probing but Derby managed to get bodies in the way, and frustrate us.

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete

"We didn't get as many shots off on the goal as what we would have liked but they are a top team - they are in the top six - so they are not going to make it easy for us.

"We just felt second half we needed to play a little bit quicker," he added.

"We changed our shape again, got our subs on who we thought would change the game slightly for us, and it has worked thankfully again.

"I felt we grew stronger as the game went on, and that's credit to the lads who came on. I thought Jay Matete was outstanding, he got on second balls and gave us some real energy in midfield.

"Jordan [Houghton] did great for that hour, but Jay came on with bundles of energy - and maybe a point to prove, I don't know. So he was brilliant, right back to his best."

