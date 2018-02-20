Sunderland youngster nailing down first team place but Chris Coleman still wants more

Joel Asoro is nailing down a place in Sunderland's first team but Chris Coleman still wants to see the youngster improve his decision making.

Asoro was Sunderland's stand-out performer in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford last Saturday, having sparked the stunning comeback at Ashton Gate a week previous.

The Swede has now started five consecutive league games and while Coleman wants to keep the 18-year-old progressing, he admits his pace and bravery makes him almost impossible to leave out.

Coleman said: "With it being his first season he plays with less fear which is good for us. If you look at his second performance, and we need to be critical of him because that is how he is going to get better, his decision making when one on one, sometimes he needed to make a pass and he didn’t. But it was just pure effort from him, his mistakes were positive ones.

"It is all in front of him and he’s doing enough to keep his place that’s for sure, it would be very harsh to leave him out."

Coleman is likely to mix things up again at the Macron Stadium following the dismal showing against the Bees.

The Sunderland boss said he could have 'left anyone out' following the first half implosion against Bristol City and another woeful opening 45 means changes are certain.

Jonny Williams, Lamine Kone and Paddy McNair could all return while full-backs Adam Matthews and Bryan Oviedo are also in contention.