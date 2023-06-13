Anthony Patterson made his first international appearance as England U21s were beaten by Japan over the weekend.

Patterson is currently in a pre-tournament training camp at St George's Park, having been rewarded for his superb form over the last 18 months with a place in the provisional squad for the upcoming European Championships in Romania and Georgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper was handed his first appearance in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday, introduced as a half-time subsitute for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carl Rushworth.

Japan took control over the game, 0-0 at the break, in the second half as goals from Rihito Yamamota and Yuta Matsumura secured a deserved win for the visitors.

Patterson was replaced late on by Manchester City's James Trafford as head coach Lee Carsley looked to give game time to as many players as possible ahead of the upcoming competition.

As well as Rushworth and Trafford, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Bolton Wanderers, Patterson is competing with West Brom's Josh Griffiths for minutes at the tournament. Griffiths was the only member of the squad not to feature against Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford has been Carsley's first choice for much of the qualification campaign, with Patterson awarded his first call up earlier this year as he established himself as one of the Championship's most consistent goalkeepers despite his relative lack of experience.

England begin their campaign against Czech Republic next Thursday, before fixtures against Israel and Germany complete their group stage.

Carsley is expected to name his final squad for the tournament tomorrow [Wednesday].

Patterson is not the only Sunderland player on England duty, with Zak Johnson clearly making a major impression after his call-up to the U18s squad. Having played in a 2-2 draw with Norway, Johnson was then handed the captain's armband and led his side to a 3-2 win over Australia. He is set to be in action again on Tuesday evening when England U18s face Portugal in Lisbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad