Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has criticised Luis Hemir after the striker's performance against Norwich City on Saturday in the Championship.

After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds opted to go with Luis Hemir from the start against Norwich City, only the striker's second start in a Sunderland shirt since his summer transfer move.

However, Sunderland's striking troubles continued against The Canaries with the Black Cats failing to score and ultimately losing the game 1-0 at Carrow Road, the Wearsiders' fourth defeat on the spin.

Former Sunderland man Bennett, who now works as a pundit alongside Nick Barnes for Sunderland games on BBC Radio Newcastle, wasn't impressed with Luis Hemir's display against Norwich City.

Speaking about Hemir, 20, Bennett said: “He looks lost in the middle of the park. Look, just stay on the last centre-back’s shoulder, when we win it, can he make runs down the channel? Can he be an outlet? At the present moment, he’s just jogging about. He’s not doing anything.”

