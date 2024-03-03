Sunderland youngster criticised for 'not doing anything' during Norwich City loss in Championship
Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has criticised Luis Hemir after the striker's performance against Norwich City on Saturday in the Championship.
After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.
Interim head coach Mike Dodds opted to go with Luis Hemir from the start against Norwich City, only the striker's second start in a Sunderland shirt since his summer transfer move.
However, Sunderland's striking troubles continued against The Canaries with the Black Cats failing to score and ultimately losing the game 1-0 at Carrow Road, the Wearsiders' fourth defeat on the spin.
Former Sunderland man Bennett, who now works as a pundit alongside Nick Barnes for Sunderland games on BBC Radio Newcastle, wasn't impressed with Luis Hemir's display against Norwich City.
Speaking about Hemir, 20, Bennett said: “He looks lost in the middle of the park. Look, just stay on the last centre-back’s shoulder, when we win it, can he make runs down the channel? Can he be an outlet? At the present moment, he’s just jogging about. He’s not doing anything.”
Sunderland are next in action against promotion-chasing Leicester City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening before a long trip to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday. The Black Cats haven't won since their 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at the Stadium of Light under Michael Beale three weeks ago on February 10.