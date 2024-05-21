Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg reacts to Newcastle United contract update on social media
Sunderland man Chris Rigg has sent his congratulations to a Newcastle United academy man after signing a contract with The Magpies.
Newcastle United and England youth defender Leo Shahar signed his first professional contract earlier this month with Three Lions teammate Rigg quick to react on social media.
Both Rigg and Shahar have been called up to the England under-17s squad for the upcoming European under-17s Championships in Cyprus later this month. Rigg made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland during the 2023-24 campaign and has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Reacting to Shahar’s new contract, Rigg commented: “Love it.” Rigg won’t be available for the Young Lions’ opening group match against France on Tuesday, May 21 due to suspension, after being sent off in a qualifying match back in March.
England will then face Portugal (Friday, May 24) and Spain (Monday, May 27) in Group D, with the top two teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. The final of the competition will be played on Wednesday, June 5.
Rigg’s England call-up meant the youngster missed Sunderland’s under-21s Premier League 2 semi-final against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. The Black Cats advanced to the final against Tottenham after a dramatic 3-4 away from home in extra-time and will now play Tottenham in the final.
Hebburn-born signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, yet FA rules mean Rigg can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18. The midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest already from several clubs in England and around Europe.
Asked about Rigg’s progress this season, Sunderland’s under-21s assistant coach John Hewitson told The Echo: “I think for Chris he’s had a really accelerated trajectory over the last couple of seasons. The academy have seen him always play up and be challenged. He's Just got that mentality of he doesn’t get fazed by things. We’re just hoping that he keeps progressing in the first team and having a real impact. We want to make sure he’s a star for us.”
