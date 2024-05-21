Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has reacted to one of his England under-17 team-mates signing his first professional contract at Newcastle United

Sunderland man Chris Rigg has sent his congratulations to a Newcastle United academy man after signing a contract with The Magpies.

Newcastle United and England youth defender Leo Shahar signed his first professional contract earlier this month with Three Lions teammate Rigg quick to react on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Rigg and Shahar have been called up to the England under-17s squad for the upcoming European under-17s Championships in Cyprus later this month. Rigg made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland during the 2023-24 campaign and has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Reacting to Shahar’s new contract, Rigg commented: “Love it.” Rigg won’t be available for the Young Lions’ opening group match against France on Tuesday, May 21 due to suspension, after being sent off in a qualifying match back in March.

England will then face Portugal (Friday, May 24) and Spain (Monday, May 27) in Group D, with the top two teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. The final of the competition will be played on Wednesday, June 5.

Rigg’s England call-up meant the youngster missed Sunderland’s under-21s Premier League 2 semi-final against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. The Black Cats advanced to the final against Tottenham after a dramatic 3-4 away from home in extra-time and will now play Tottenham in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn-born signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, yet FA rules mean Rigg can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18. The midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest already from several clubs in England and around Europe.