Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg captained England's under-17s team to a 5-1 over Northern Ireland this week.

The 16-year-old, who bagged two assists against Northern Ireland, is representing England’s youth again after appearing for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023.

England are competing in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games and will come up against Hungary and France after the win against Northern Ireland with all the games being played at St George’s Park.

Rigg has played 13 times in the Championship for Sunderland's first team this season and netted a goal against Southampton at the Stadium of Light earlier this campaign. The youngster continues to be the subject of transfer speculation.