Sunderland youngster Benjamin Kimpioka's loan spell proving eventful as fuming Southend United fans again demonstrate against owner

Southend United fans once again demonstrated against chairman Ron Martin with banners calling for him to go.

It was the second incident in a matter of days after Martin had confronted fans on Saturday when supporters had called for him to leave the club.

At the weekend, Martin left the directors box to speak with Blues’ supporters before being led away by Solihull’s security team.

There were further calls for Martin to go by fans at Roots Hall on Tuesday evening.

Boss Phil Brown explained to the Southend Echo why play was halted at one stage.

He said that one of the assistant referees could not run unopposed down the touchline due to fans marching a 'Martin Out' banner along the side of the pitch.

"It affected the game because the linesman over the far side was having an issue," said Brown.

"That’s why the restart took so long and the referee said to me he wouldn’t restart the game until the linesman could run the line.

"When they were going up and down with the Martin out banner that becomes my issue.

"It’s not nice to see the chairman’s name getting bannered around and asking for him to be out.

"It looks like it’s the majority too at the moment.

"But when it’s interrupting the game that’s the part I got interested."

Kimpioka has joined the National League side on loan until January.

