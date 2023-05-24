Anthony Patterson's chances of being involved in this summer's U21 European Championships have been given a significant boost after he was named in England's pre-tournament camp.

Patterson, who enjoyed a hugely successful first season at Championship level, will join up with the training group between 7 and 10 June ahead of the tournament in Romania and Georgia, which takes place later that month. Lee Carsley will then confirm his squad on June 14th.

The Sunderland youngster is one of four goalkeepers taking part in the camp, alongside Manchester City's James Trafford (on loan this season at Bolton Wanderers), Brighton & Hove Albion's Carl Rushworth (on loan this season at Lincoln City) and West Bromwich Albion's Josh Griffiths.

Patterson received his first call up to the set up earlier this year but is yet to make his debut, with Trafford and Griffiths the goalkeepers used by Carsley.

England will face Germany, Israel and the Czech Republic in their group stage.

Speaking ahead of Sunderland's play-off campaign, Patterson said the experience had thus far been a hugely beneficial one and that he remained hopeful of being named in the final squad.

"It was a great experience to be part of the set-up, working with the best U21 players in the country," he said.

"I didn't get any gametime but I was still able to train with them and to be in that kind of environment was a great experience.

"I just about still qualify for the age limit for the U21 Euros this summer and it would be an amazing experience to be involved in that, if it happens.

"It'd ruin my holidays, but I don't mind that!

"I just have to perform as best I can in whatever games we have left and wait and see if I'm called up."

Head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this season that the recognition was 'richly deserved': "As I've said week-in, week-out, the steadiness and composure he brings, the fact he makes big saves that help you win football matches.

"I'm delighted for him. It will be great for him to go into a different working environment with three other goalkeepers and different coaches for England and do the work and see what it's like in that environment."

The training camp squad in full, courtesy of the FA...