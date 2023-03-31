News you can trust since 1873
Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland.

Sunderland XI to face Burnley amid injury crisis: predicted team photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:23 BST

The Black Cats boss is dealing with several injury setbacks, after Daniel Ballard and Jewison Bennette were ruled out over the international break.

Sunderland are also missing Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese who have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.

It means Mowbray may have to give opportunities to some of the club’s academy players between now and the end of the season.

Here’s our predicted XI to face Burnley on Friday night:

Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper didn’t feature for England U21s during the international break but has started every Championship game so far this season.

Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper didn’t feature for England U21s during the international break but has started every Championship game so far this season. Photo: Martin Swinney

Hume was an unused substitute for both of Northern Ireland’s European Qualifying matches but has impressed for Sunderland in recent months.

Hume was an unused substitute for both of Northern Ireland’s European Qualifying matches but has impressed for Sunderland in recent months. Photo: Frank Reid

Batth continues to captain the side with regular skipper Corry Evans set to miss the rest of the season.

Batth continues to captain the side with regular skipper Corry Evans set to miss the rest of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

After starting the side’s last few matches at left-back, O’Nien may be needed at centre-back, where he impressed earlier in the season, following an injury to Daniel Ballard.

After starting the side’s last few matches at left-back, O’Nien may be needed at centre-back, where he impressed earlier in the season, following an injury to Daniel Ballard. Photo: Frank Reid

