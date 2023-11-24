Sunderland XI the last time they faced Plymouth in the Championship
Sunderland are gearing up to take Plymouth at the weekend - let's see how they lined up the last time they played each other in the Championship.
Sunderland will take on Plymouth at the weekend - but it isn't the first time they have come to blows in England's second tier. In this piece, we'll be looking at the XI that took on the Pilgrims the last time Sunderland played them in the Championship, when the Black Cats ran out as 2-0 victors away from home.
Some of the players in the XI are very well known within the world of football - one of them was once a prolific striker for Manchester United, while another was an integral part of one of football's greatest underdog stories. Before we begin, can you guess who they are?