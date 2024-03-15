Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDNazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland XI that will miss QPR fixture due to injuries and suspensions plus possible return dates: Gallery

Sunderland have several players unavailable for their Championship fixture against QPR – including an entire potential starting XI.
Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against QPR at the Stadium of Light – with several players unavailable for the Black Cats.

Mike Dodds’ side were beaten 4-2 at Southampton last time out, making it six consecutive league defeats – including two games under Michael Beale. Despite a recent upturn in form, QPR were also beaten last weekend, with Marti Cifuentes’ side losing 2-0 against Middlesbrough to leave them 20th in the Championship table.

Here’s a potential starting XI of Sunderland players who won’t be available for the QPR match due to injuries and suspensions:

1. GK: Adam Richardson

2. RB: Niall Huggins

3. CB: Luke O'Nien

4. CB: Aji Alese

