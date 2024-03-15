Mike Dodds’ side were beaten 4-2 at Southampton last time out, making it six consecutive league defeats – including two games under Michael Beale. Despite a recent upturn in form, QPR were also beaten last weekend, with Marti Cifuentes’ side losing 2-0 against Middlesbrough to leave them 20th in the Championship table.
Here’s a potential starting XI of Sunderland players who won’t be available for the QPR match due to injuries and suspensions:
1. GK: Adam Richardson
Richardson wasn't able to play for Sunderland's under-21s side against Manchester City on Monday after picking up an injury. The 20-year-old has experienced multiple setbacks this season. Potential return game: Cardiff City (A) March 29th Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Niall Huggins
Huggins was stretchered off during Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Coventry in December and is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Potential return game: Unknown Photo: FRANK REID
3. CB: Luke O'Nien
O'Nien will serve the second match of his two-game suspension for receiving his 10th yellow card of the season against Leicester last week. Potential return game: Cardiff City (A) March 29th Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Aji Alese
After starting three successive matches at the start of this year, Alese suffered another injury setback in January. The defender has been stepping up his recovery, yet the club won't want to rush him back too soon. Potential return date: Bristol City (H) April 6th Photo: Frank Reid