Sunderland Women’s final home league game of 2022 ends in defeat to Lewes

Ellie Hack’s late goal means the Black Cats have failed to win any of their matches on home soil so far this season either at Eppleton Colliery Welfare or the Stadium of Light, despite some encouraging recent performances.

Sunday followed a familiar trend – edging possession and having the better chances over the 90 minutes but the lack of a cutting edge up front will be a concern for head coach Mel Reay heading into the New Year.

The feeling among the 500-plus crowd was that one goal would probably prove decisive and it almost came from an unlikely source – Abby Holmes collecting Abbey Joice’s chip through the defence but aiming straight at Sophie Whitehouse.

Jessica Brown fights for the ball in the Lewes box. Picture: Chris Fryatt.

Reay made a triple substitution in the hopes of grabbing that all-important solitary breakthrough – Nicki Gears, Holly Manders and Tyler Dodds entering the fray – and with seven minutes remaining, it finally came.

But unfortunately for those in red and white, it was the visitors who were celebrating as Rhian Cleverly diverted a long freekick into the path of Hack who slotted home.

With three minutes added time Sunderland hoped for a late rally but it never materialised as Lewes slowed the game down to protect their lead, heading into the corners and disrupting play whenever they could as the clock ran down.

Next up is a glamour – but probably unwanted – Continental League Cup tie away to Manchester City, before a crunch game against bottom side Coventry United. It’s perhaps not a ‘must win’ but rather a ‘must not lose’ as a result for the bottom side – putting them within one point of the Black Cats – would certainly turn up the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking on the positive side, a win for Sunderland – they are due one – against a team who has conceded 19 goals would see them move seven points clear of the drop zone and back within touching distance of those in midtable.

Sunderland: Moan; Holmes, Griffiths, Westrup, Herron, Beer; Ede (Manders 79’), Danielle Brown, Kelly (c) (Gears 79’), Joice, Jessica Brown (Dodds 79’); Scarr.