Sunderland Women’s FA Cup campaign ends with a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United

England international Nikita Parris scored either side of Abby Holmes’ header to win the tie for the Red Devils, who included several Euro 2022 winning Lionesses in their squad.

From the off, the hosts looked to make their mark on the occasion, not giving their illustrious opponents time to settle on the ball and causing their back line a few problems early on.

Abby Holmes’ drive down the left forced a corner which fell to Neve Herron but her goal bound shot painfully rebounded back at the midfielder who was then forced off shortly after due to the facial injury.

Sunderland Women’s FA Cup campaign ended with a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in the fourth round. Picture by Chris Fryatt.

United weathered the storm and started to dictate the tempo, keeping possession and pushing Sunderland back towards their own goal which led a charmed life for frantic periods in the first half.

Goalkeeper Claudia Moan, who would have an extremely busy afternoon, rushed out to deny Rachel Williams with Martha Thomas looping her follow up over the bar.

Moan was in the thick of the action again moments later, punching clear a corner which fell to Maya Le Tissier whose high cross was cleared off the line by a combination of Grace McCatty and debutant Esther Morgan.

On the half hour, Vilde Boa Rosa dragged a shot wide, but United’s heavy pressure would be rewarded in stoppage time via an incisive move down their right. Thomas played in Ona Batlle who did well to create space for a low cross which was turned in by the oncoming Parris.

She almost made it two from the next attack, pouncing on Boe Risa's saved long-range effort but Moan reacted quickly to pull off a superb double save.

The Red Devils continued to dominate large parts of the second half and squandered several chances, with Sunderland creeping back into the game and determined not to let the Super League side have it all their own way.

And, midway through the half, they were level. Abbey Joice raced onto a long ball downfield and played in Liz Ejupi whose cross was turned away for a corner which was met by Holmes who powerfully headed into the top corner via the post.

But, almost straight from the restart, most of the record-breaking 1,800 supporters who had packed out Eppleton were silenced as United regained the lead. Williams held the ball up well on the edge of the area before laying it off to Parris who smashed into the top corner.

Substitute Estelle Cascarino squandered a good opportunity to put the result beyond doubt, but her strike was well over the bar.

Despite Sunderland pressing for a second equaliser, they were unable to find the goal that would send the tie into extra-time.

It’s back to league action this week as they make the long trip to the capital to face London City Lionesses, hoping to extend their current winning run in the Championship.

Sunderland: Moan; Morgan, McCatty, Westrup (c), Holmes; Jessica Brown (Dodds, 75’), Herron (Watson, 35’), Joice, Danielle Brown; Scarr; Ejupi.