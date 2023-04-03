Sunderland Women will play Championship football for a third successive season

Liz Ejupi tapped home after Jessica Brown’s shot was saved by Fran Kitching to give the Black Cats a first-half lead, which was cancelled out by Annabel Blanchard just before the break.

With 10 minutes to go in the second half, Lizzie Waldie profited from a goalmouth scramble to wrap up all three points despite some sustained pressure and an incredible fingertip save from Kitching in stoppage time.

However, with bottom club Coventry United drawing at Lewes, Sunderland’s place in the second tier is assured with three games to go.

Sunderland Women celebrate a goal. Picture by Chris Fryatt.

There were several changes to Mel Reay’s side with injuries taking their toll on her young squad, and they took time to settle into the game during the early stages. When they did, they looked the more likely to break through as Emma Kelly and Jessica Brown tested Kitching from distance who also denied Neve Herron point-blank.

Palace eventually found their feet and had chances of their own at the other end, but it would be Sunderland who would claim the advantage with a cutting move. Brianna Westrup’s superb pass set Jessica Brown free behind the defence and although her shot across goal was saved by Kitching, Ejupi was in the right place to slot in the rebound.

But five minutes later, they were pegged back. Elise Hughes collected the ball in midfield, looked up and played in Blanchard who found the bottom corner.

Palace’s goal rocked Sunderland as, after the interval, they couldn’t find their rhythm. They certainly had chances - a last-ditch challenge stopping Ejupi grabbing her second and Kitching turning away several efforts from distance - but generally struggled to break down a determined Palace side.

A second goal was coming - Herron threw herself in front of a shot which fell to Sharpe who narrowly missed the bottom corner and Claudia Moan - who has been outstanding of late - saved well down to her left from Anna Filbey.

The fact it came from a set piece will cause extra frustration and disappointment, even more so that it could have been prevented. A Palace corner was missed by three players in the red and white at the near post, the ball slipping through the hands of Moan and after a melee, landed at the feet of Waldie who couldn’t miss.

The best chance to salvage something actually came from a Palace defender. An attempt to clear Kelly’s corner was heading for the top corner but Kitching somehow clawed the ball away on the line and out to safety.

Due to the international break it will be two weeks before Sunderland are back in action at home to Bristol City, in which time Mel Reay will hope to have more of her squad to call on as they look to end the season on a high.

Sunderland: Moan; Beer, Herron, Westrup, Morgan; Kelly (c), Danielle Brown, McPartlan, Jessica Brown, Joice; Ejupi.