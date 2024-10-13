Sunderland Women v Newcastle United Women: Reaction as Black Cats lose narrow Wear-Tyne derby
Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat in the first Wear-Tyne derby of the Championship season.
You can recap all the action and read all the reaction post match below...
Sunderland Women v Newcastle United - recap the action and read all the reaction from the Stadium of Light
Key Events
- Newcastle United secure 2-1 win in Wear-Tyne derby
- Beth Lumdsen's brace secures the points despite late Emily Scarr goal
Record attendance
Confirmation that the Championship attendance record was broken today at the Stadium of Light.
Reay's message for supporters
Hopefully it was a good game for the fans who turned up, it was an unbelievable atmosphere for our first game here. I want to give a big shout out to everyone who turned out to support us, hopefully they come back. It felt good to see so many here, they roared the team on in our good moments in the game and it gave the players a lot of energy.
I hope they've had a good day out even if we haven't won. Hopefully they stick with the team, they're a good, hard-working bunch who will always put a shift in. Hopefully they keep coming out, we know their might not be as many next time [with it not being a derby] but if we're going to play here regularly, we want it to be in front of a big crowd.
Reay's referee frustration
“We’ve just a quick look back at their second goal and it looks like a foul, it looks like there’s two hands on Demi’s back. It’s a big moment, again.
“Of course, we want to defend it better and the corner itself is preventable. We had a throw in near our dugout and we’ve given it away.”
“There wasn’t much in the game. It’s not a nice feeling. We’re determined to put it right next weekend.”
More reaction from Reay
“The subs changed the swing of the game for us. We’re disappointed. They were more clinical, there weren’t many clear chances but they took theirs.
“It was close, today. The midfield couldn’t really get their foot on it. We have to give a big shout out to the fans who came out. It felt good to see that.”
Reaction from Mel Reay:
“The result was the more important thing, we didn’t do enough to get over the line. It was a real battle, a big shift from both teams.
“Bit frustrated with some of the decisions. I thought there was the stonewall penalty.”
Langley on the crowd
“The first time we played here, we probably has 1,200. To see two stands packed with Sunderland and Newcastle was brilliant. It’s great for the region and the growth of the game.”
More from the NUFC boss:
“We know set pieces are a big part of the game, they’ve scored a lot this season. We were disappointed we’d not done the same, it was a great corner from Beth. That took the sting out of the game for the next for the next 20.”
Reaction from Newcastle boss Becky Langley
“It was a very anxious last 15,20 minutes. It means a lot. We were so disappointed with last weekend against Durham and that makes it all the sweeter.
“Credit to Sunderland, they battled really well and when they got that goal it made it feel even more anxious. But I thought we managed the latter stages of the game well.
Disappointment for Sunderland
There wasn’t a huge amount in that game, but Sunderland took too long to recover from that very disappointing goal at the start of the second half and left their fightback too late.
It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Black Cats, though they competed well here against a squad that has had heavy investment over the summer.
Big, big game for Sunderland next weekend against Durham.
FULL TIME
That’s it.
McAteer takes aim from range but its deflected into the hands of Moan who saves.
And the final whistle blows.
That could be that
Fenton floats a dangerous free kick into the box but Newcastle clear their lines. Just 30 seconds left on the clock now, that could be that.
Yellow card
Brown goes into the book for a cynical challenge as Newcastle break. Sunderland running out of time here. Just three minutes to go and Newcastle have it deep in their half.
Corner goes begging
Corner bounces around in Newcastle’s box and ends with Stapleton blazing over on the volley from the edge of the box.
SEVEN minutes added on
Still time for Sunderland here.
Cross into a dangerous area, cleared only as far as Dear on the edge of the area and her effort flashes just over the bar.
Another sub for Sunderland, Katy Watson replaces Eleanor Dale.
Half chance
Nice work from Sunderland. Dear tees up McAteer on the edge but her first-time effort is saved with relative ease by Moan.
WHAT A SAVE
Newcastle pour forward from a Sunderland free kick and after a missed challenge they are three on one. Stokes looks certain to convert at the back post but Lambourne makes a brilliant block. Huge save.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.