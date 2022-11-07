It’s now one win in their opening eight league games for the Black Cats who remain in eleventh after Ellie Leek’s late strike at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession during a frantic opening to the game and certainly had the best chances – Neve Herron collecting Libbi McInnes floated pass on the edge of the box, but Shanell Salgado was quick off her line to clear before being called on again to deny Emily Scarr.

The resulting set piece eventually fell to McInnes who fired over, with the Rovers goalkeeper coming out on top to deny the youngster moments later with a low parry out for a corner.

Sunderland Women suffered a second successive defeat on the road after 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Chris Fryatt.

Blackburn had their moments too, stealing possession in the final third and playing in Nicola Worthington whose shot was tipped around the post by Claudia Moan, who then comfortably caught the midfielder’s next effort from distance.

Next it was Louise Griffiths to try her luck, firing towards goal from outside the area but Salgado got across her line well to make the save.

There was no let up for the stopper after the interval as Scarr broke free down the right but couldn’t find a way past the German, who saved again from Sunderland’s top scorer as the away side came forward once more.

But Rovers were always dangerous and enjoyed a flurry of chances around the hour mark. Natasha Fenton whipped a strong ball into the box which caused some panic in the defence who took three attempts to clear their lines, then Hannah Coan’s free kick was volleyed at goal but well blocked.

Leek almost broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion – looking up from inside her own half she tried to catch Moan off her line, but the goalkeeper got back to base in time to collect.

The hosts started to pin Sunderland in the own half as the clock wound down – Moan called on again to save superbly with her feet as Saffron Jordan’s blocked freekick was smashed on target by Coan, with Herron then clearing off the line following another menacing Fenton set piece – and with seven minutes remaining they took the lead as Leek lifted the ball into the net from close range.

Mel Reay’s side almost found an instant equaliser, Salgado making another fantastic stop before the referee waived away loud penalty appeals for handball by a Rovers player, but they were unable to salvage a point in the five minutes stoppage time.

The Lasses’ head coach will be looking to use the international break to rally her troops with Lewes heading to Eppleton on Sunday 20 November and a crunch tie with Coventry United at the beginning of December ahead of the Championship winter break.

Sunderland: Moan; Holmes, McCatty, Westrup, Griffiths (Gears 85’); Herron, Danielle Brown, McInnes (Ede 68’); Kelly (c) (Jessica Brown, 85’) Scarr, Manders (Watson 68’).