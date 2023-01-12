Sunderland Women out of Continental Tyres League Cup after 5-0 defeat at home to Leicester City

Missie Goodwin opened the scoring for the visitors in bizarre fashion in first half stoppage time, with Sam Tierney, Ava Baker and a double from Molly Pike scoring in the final 20 minutes to complete the rout for the Super League outfit.

With their elimination from Group B all but confirmed and the River Wear Derby on the horizon, Mel Reay took the opportunity to rotate her squad with Alison Cowling, Libbi McInnes and Grace Ede coming in to the starting XI.

The home side took the game to the Foxes from the first whistle and had a penalty shout turned down within seconds as Emily Scarr went down under Kirsty Levell’s challenge.

Sunderland Women bowed out of the Continental Tyres League Cup after a heavy 5-0 defeat at home to Leicester City. Picture by Chris Fryatt.

From then on, the Foxes dominated possession, with Sunderland happy to absorb the pressure and break quickly with the pacey Katy Watson and Emily Scarr.

The first chance of the night fell to Hannah Cain – making her first start since returning from an ACL injury – who flashed Jemma Purfield’s free-kick high over the bar.

Almost immediately they were threatening again but Cowling pulled off a superb reaction save to turn Baker’s powerful effort around the post.

The game was stopped on the half hour as City’s Abbie McManus received treatment for a serious injury - her distressed screams after landing awkwardly from an innocuous looking challenge with Emma Kelly echoing around Eppleton.

Players from both sides were clearly shaken by the incident and took a while to settle back into the game but, in added on time, Leicester made a fortuitous breakthrough – the ball struck Goodwin who was off balance and looped over a bemused Cowling.

Things followed a similar pattern after the break, with Monique Robinson forcing another good save from the American goalkeeper and Cain missing the target from close range.

Sunderland dug in though and had an opportunity to level the tie, but Holly Manders’ well struck free-kick was well held by Kirstie Levell.

But back at the other end, Leicester extended their lead in the 70th minute as Baker weaved into the box and crossed for Tierney to tap in at the far post.

Another Baker run into the area then saw the midfielder claim a goal of her own – cutting inside from the left and curling the ball beyond Cowling and into the bottom right corner.

With full-time approaching, Pike scored twice to keep City’s slim chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages alive and end a tough night for the Black Cats who will have no time to lick their wounds as Durham travel to Eppleton on Sunday for the highly anticipated derby.

Sunderland: Cowling; Beer (Danielle Brown 72’), McCatty, Westrup (Herron 45’), Holmes; Kelly (c) (Joice 46’), McInnes, Ede, Manders, Watson; Scarr (Jessica Brown 46’).