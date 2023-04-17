Shania Hayles’ brace gave the champions-elect a two-goal lead at the break, with Ella Powell, Jasmine Bull and Abigail Harrison adding to a miserable afternoon at Eppleton.

With their status in the second tier next season assured, Mel Reay challenged her side to end the campaign on a high, starting with a tough test against the league leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City, who are now six points clear at the top, hoped to wrap up a third win in five games quickly as former Black Cat Rachel Furness tested Claudia Moan from distance early on.

Sunderland were hammered 5-0 by a rampant Bristol City in their penultimate home game of the Championship season. Picture by Chris Fryatt

Then, Jodie Hutton swung in a corner which fell to Harrison whose looping effort struck the crossbar before being scrambled away.

Sunderland broke with pace from the resulting corner and Liz Ejupi was inches away from connecting with Jessica Brown’s teasing cross. The Kosovo forward found herself in the thick of the action again, nodding on Emma Kelly’s free-kick from deep which was deflected wide by the onrushing Fran Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any momentum they looked to build was abruptly halted as the Robins took the lead. The home side failed to clear after a goalmouth scramble and despite Moan pulling off an incredible save at full stretch to claw away Brooke Aspin’s looping header, Shania Hayles was in the right spot to smash in the rebound from a tight angle.

Minutes later it could have been two - Hutton’s volley flashing narrowly past the far post.

But Sunderland couldn’t hold out for much longer - City cut through their midfield and Clinton sent Hayles clear who gave Moan no chance from the edge of the area.

And they could have found themselves further behind if not for a point-blank save from Moan and a Neve Herron clearance off the line in first half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to salvage something from the game Mel Reay brought on Abbey Joice and Grace Ede for the second half but, after McCatty’s looping header clipped the top of the crossbar, the improbable comeback became impossible.

Griffith’s tackle prevented Harrison from moving in on goal, but the Bristol City player recovered to play in Powell who side footed past Moan.

Sunderland would have been relieved to see the back of thorn in the side Furness who made way for Aimee Palmer, but there was no let up as her replacement would hit the woodwork with her first touch.

After Ffion Morgan almost scored a superb fourth - clipping the outside of the post after chipping a stranded Moan - another City substitute would go one better as Jazz Bull coolly slotted a slide pass into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In stoppage time, Harrison rounded off a forgettable Sunday for those in red and white with her side’s fifth.

A top 10 finish is still on for Sunderland who will look to put the afternoon’s demolition behind them when they travel to ninth-placed Sheffield United at the weekend, before hosting Blackburn Rovers - just one point behind the Black Cats - on the final day.

Sunderland: Moan; Griffiths, McCatty (c), Westrup, Morgan (Ede 46’); Kelly (Dodds 78’), Danielle Brown, Herron, Jessica Brown, Watson (Joice 46’); Ejupi.