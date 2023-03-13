Sunderland Women give hopes of a third successive season of Championship football huge boost

Despite a seven-point gap between the sides before kick-off, a victory for the visitors would have meant an anxious run-in for the Black Cats who had lost their previous three games.

But Katy Watson’s opener after quarter of an hour eased their nerves, with second half goals from Abby Joice and Briana Westrup wrapped up a much-needed three points to move them up to ninth in the table.

Head coach Mel Reay made a couple of changes to the side which lost to Lewes the week prior, with Joice returning to the starting XI and Grace McCatty named among the substitutes.

Sunderland Women celebrate. Picture by Kasey Taylor.

Signalling their intent from the off, Coventry tested Claudia Moan within the opening minutes - a slick move ending with Olivia Rabjohn firing straight at the goalkeeper.

The hosts steadied themselves and took a foothold with Westrup and Emily Scarr both having shots saved.

Sunderland have missed Abby Joice’s live wire performances recently and the midfielder showed as she found Katy Watson on the edge of the box who smashed an unstoppable strike past Safia Middleton-Patel - to the relief of everyone in Eppleton CW.

It should have been two moments later as Westrup met Scarr’s corner but her header smacked off the post. At the other end, it was Coventry’s turn to hit the woodwork, this time their captain Jodie Bartle denied.

Her side kept pushing for the equaliser and Moan was called into action again to stop Isobel Goodwin from close range after she met Meg Alexander’s dangerous cross.

The second period started quite evenly without either side testing the other within the opening stages, but that changed with two quick fire goals from Sunderland.

On 55 minutes Joice, who was arguably player of the match, calmly slotted into the bottom corner after brilliant play from Scarr down the flank.

Then, just before the hour mark, Westrup put the result beyond doubt.

Sunderland: Moan; Morgan, Herron, Westrup, Holmes; Jessica Brown, Kelly (c), Danielle Brown, Joice, Scarr; Watson.