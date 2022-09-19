Sunderland Women fall to narrow 1-0 defeat at league leaders Bristol City

Jamaica international Shania Hayles’ low strike in the second half decided a contest of few chances as Mel Reay’s side look for their first win of the season.

Substitute Neve Herron almost salvaged a valuable point for the visitors, who were looking to bounce back from their heavy loss to Birmingham City before the international break, but her stoppage time effort was blocked on the line by some frantic defending.

The Black Cats welcomed back Keira Ramshaw into the starting XI for the long trip to the South West after the captain missed the start of the season with a foot injury. Nikki Gears, who has featured in the Black Cats previous two games, made way for full-back Megan Beer.

Sunderland Women fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at league leaders Bristol City in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defensive approach served the visitors well as they kept City at bay in the opening stages and almost took the lead as Brianna Westrup met Tyler Dodds’ corner but headed wide of the post.

Despite the hosts having most of the ball – with Sunderland looking dangerous on the break – it would be another 20 minutes before either side created anything of note.

Danielle Brown had a powerful shot blocked, at the other end some superb last-ditch defending by Grace McCatty denied City. Moments later, Aimee Palmer’s shot from outside the area swerved off target and then Emily Syme’s fired over the bar.

City did have the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time, but their celebrations were cut short by the referee’s whistle after Abi Harrison fouled Claudia Moan in the build-up.

After the break things followed a similar pattern, and it was almost an hour before the deadlock was broken as Hayles drove through to open the scoring with a cool finish.

They nearly doubled their lead five minutes later – Harrison taking advantage of some slack Sunderland defending although Moan was quick off her line to smother at the forward’s feet.

Reay used her full complement of substitutions in the search for the equaliser and one of the changes nearly paid off in stoppage time – Herron, on in place of Emma Kelly, was denied on the goal line and the rebound was scrambled away by the relieved Robins defence.

Her team will be back on home soil this Sunday for the visit of third-placed Charlton Athletic (11.30am KO), hoping to claim a much-needed victory and three points to move them away from the drop zone.

Sunderland: Moan; Holmes (Jessica Brown 72’), McCatty, Beer, Westrup, Griffiths; Ramshaw (c) (McInnes 66’), Kelly (Herron 88’), Danielle Brown, Dodds (Watson 88’); Scarr (Gears 88’).

Subs not used: Cowling, Mullen, Ede, Manders.

Sunderland U23s 0 South Shields 4

Eve Gatens scored a hat-trick as South Shields hammered Sunderland Women U23s 4-0 in the Durham FA County Cup at the Academy of Light.

Playing in their first competitive match, the young Black Cats crashed out to the Mariners with substitute Zahra Muzdalifah rounding off the scoring.