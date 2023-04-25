Sunderland Women fall to 4-2 defeat to Sheffield United in Championship

Emily Scarr offered a glimmer of hope after Sophie Haywood and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk both scored within two minutes but Mia Enderby and Bex Reyner effectively ended the contest at half time.

Liz Ejupi pulled another back with eight minutes remaining but any hopes of an unlikely comeback had long passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats actually started the better of the two sides but would rue not testing Fran Stenson as United took control with two quickfire goals. First, Rachel Brown burst down the right and her low cross was smashed into the top corner by the oncoming Haywood.

Sunderland's Emily Scarr.

Brown would be involved again seconds later, this time her near post ball was lobbed over Claudia Moan by Enderby and headed home on the line by Sweetman-Kirk.

To their credit, Sunderland dug in and dragged themselves back into the match through leading scorer Scarr’s deflected strike from the edge of the box after Abbey Joice had pounced on a loose clearance by Stenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their response would be short-lived as United restored their advantage. Alethea Paul’s scuffed found Enderby whose first touch took her away from her marker into space and her second swept the ball past Moan.

It was game over in stoppage time as the Blades broke quickly after winning possession in midfield and Reyner lashed in a low finish after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

The action continued after the break - Danielle Brown almost scored the goal of the game when she hit the bar from 20-yards after Neve Herron had cleared off the line at the other end.

Stensen denied Scarr her second with a superb fingertip save which opposite number Moan more than matched by turning Sweetman-Kirk’s cheeky flick around the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final 10 minutes, Ejupi claimed her fourth of the season, beating her marker to reach substitute Tyler Dodds’ chipped cross.