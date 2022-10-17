Sunderland Women end five-game winless run by defeating Crystal Palace 2-0

Katy Watson’s first goal of the season in second half stoppage time added to Emily Scarr’s opener as the Black Cats returned to Wearside with a vital three points.

The away side signalled their intent early on, Abby Holmes heading Neve Herron’s whipped cross narrowly wide before Palace defender Aimee Everett halted another dangerous attack moments later.

In a breathless first half, both goalkeepers saw plenty of action as first Claudia Moan comfortably saved from Fliss Gibbons and then watched as Annabel Blanchard’s strike from the edge of the area flew past her post. At the other end, Fran Kitching superbly denied Herron after the midfielder had been slotted through by Scarr.

Sunderland Women ended their five-game winless run by defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Women’s Championship. Picture by Chris Fryatt.

It was then back to Sunderland’s box as Moan tipped Blanchard’s powerful effort wide for a corner, and then collected Coral Haines’ high ball.

The frantic back-and-forth continued after the break, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock just before the hour. Herron’s initial shot was parried away Kitching, but Scarr was on the right spot to tap home the rebound to double her tally for the season.

The Palace ‘keeper had no time to lament losing her clean sheet before those in shirts were pouring forward again. Substitute Nikki Gears and Herron both testing in quick succession.

But her side weren’t out of the contest yet and laid siege to their opponent’s goal. From a flurry of corners Annabel Johnson’s header skimmed the bar, Coral Haines volleyed wide, and Moan repelled Everett and Lizzie Waldie from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A feature of Sunderland’s play this season – especially away from home – has been soaking up pressure and breaking quickly, and after another sustained period of pressure they doubled their lead with a swift counter attack.

Gears drove forward and played the lightning fast Watson behind the defence who rounded Kitching and passed into the empty net.

The result may only move Mel Reay’s side up one place, but they are now moving in the right direction.

Next up at Eppleton CW are high flying London City Lionesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland: Moan; Beer, McCatty, Westrup, Holmes, Griffiths; Manders (Dodds 62’), Herron, Danielle Brown, Kelly (c) (Watson 62’); Scarr (Gears 62’)